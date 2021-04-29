Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Separately, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

UA opened at $19.77 on Thursday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 39.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

