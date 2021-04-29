Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.47

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.47 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 24767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

UAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.27.

The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Under Armour by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Under Armour by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Under Armour by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

