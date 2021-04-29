Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) Short Interest Update

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of UPCHY opened at $123.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.53. Uni-President China has a 12 month low of $87.93 and a 12 month high of $132.00.
Uni-President China Company Profile
