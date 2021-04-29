Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.59

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.59 and traded as high as C$14.00. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$13.86, with a volume of 34,312 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Uni-Select from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Uni-Select from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uni-Select presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$587.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.59.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$477.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$466.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

