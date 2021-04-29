Unibright Price Tops $1.83 (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last week, Unibright has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.83 or 0.00003406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unibright has a market cap of $274.11 million and $2.14 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00068125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00020190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00081057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.45 or 0.00817233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00097919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

UBT is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

