Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Price Down 0.5% Today (UGOTCHI)

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (CURRENCY:UGOTCHI) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last seven days, Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has traded flat against the US dollar. Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $5,677.00 worth of Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00003108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00066618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.25 or 0.00281490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.95 or 0.01116502 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00026314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.39 or 0.00716398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,343.78 or 0.99938829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection

