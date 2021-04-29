Unicly Chris McCann Collection (UCM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $165.00

Unicly Chris McCann Collection (CURRENCY:UCM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Unicly Chris McCann Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000687 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly Chris McCann Collection has a total market cap of $367,828.07 and $165.00 worth of Unicly Chris McCann Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unicly Chris McCann Collection has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00066616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00280724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.95 or 0.01110634 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00026284 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.32 or 0.00717438 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,510.79 or 0.99892953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unicly Chris McCann Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Chris McCann Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Chris McCann Collection

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Chris McCann Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Chris McCann Collection should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unicly Chris McCann Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

