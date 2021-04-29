Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 126.7% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ UNAM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,754. Unico American has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.06.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 68.36% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%.

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

