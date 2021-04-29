Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%.

Unifi stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 75,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,806. The company has a market capitalization of $491.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.94. Unifi has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

UFI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

