Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Shares Gap Down to $28.70

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.70, but opened at $27.54. Unifi shares last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 113 shares trading hands.

UFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Unifi by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after purchasing an additional 107,596 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 156.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 148,738 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unifi during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

