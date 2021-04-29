Unifi Protocol DAO Market Capitalization Achieves $90.27 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for about $25.10 or 0.00046555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $90.27 million and $22.97 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00053629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.71 or 0.00329630 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00009237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00031104 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00009698 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005909 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,596,666 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.