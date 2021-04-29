UniLend 1-Day Volume Hits $33.90 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One UniLend coin can now be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00003438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UniLend has traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. UniLend has a market cap of $27.93 million and $33.90 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00067046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00020255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00076173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.52 or 0.00820317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00097332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001586 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,334,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

