Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,500 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,550 ($59.45) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,499.09 ($58.78).

Unilever stock traded up GBX 136.90 ($1.79) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,214.40 ($55.06). 4,418,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,405,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,060.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,284.71. The firm has a market cap of £110.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

In other Unilever news, insider John Rishton Cha bought 1,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, with a total value of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

