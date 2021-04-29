Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,800 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ULVR. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,499.09 ($58.78).

Shares of LON ULVR traded up GBX 136.90 ($1.79) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,214.40 ($55.06). 4,418,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,381. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.75 billion and a PE ratio of 23.08. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,060.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,284.71.

In other news, insider John Rishton Cha acquired 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

