Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,700 by UBS Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR) received a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,550 ($59.45) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,499.09 ($58.78).

Shares of LON ULVR traded up GBX 136.90 ($1.79) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,214.40 ($55.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,418,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £110.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,060.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,284.71.

In other Unilever news, insider John Rishton Cha bought 1,256 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, with a total value of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

