Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,057 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,439 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $73,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,633. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.90 and its 200 day moving average is $207.61. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.05 and a fifty-two week high of $228.32. The stock has a market cap of $149.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.57.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

