Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €28.38 ($33.39).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Uniper stock opened at €30.95 ($36.41) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. Uniper has a twelve month low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a twelve month high of €32.18 ($37.86). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion and a PE ratio of 28.53.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

