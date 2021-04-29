Unisys (UIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.17 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. Unisys has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $98,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,996.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

