United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. United Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $10.13. 5,979,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,293,698. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

