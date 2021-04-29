United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $35.45 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $41.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,378 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

