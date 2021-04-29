United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 504.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,348 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of United Rentals worth $38,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

NYSE URI opened at $324.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.26 and a 52-week high of $341.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

