United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $368.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $368.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on URI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $2.48 on Thursday, reaching $327.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,715. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $105.26 and a 52-week high of $341.00. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.