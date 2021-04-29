United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $368.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $368.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on URI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.20.
Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $2.48 on Thursday, reaching $327.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,715. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $105.26 and a 52-week high of $341.00. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.
In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
