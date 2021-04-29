UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.5% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $394.59 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $401.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.47. The company has a market cap of $373.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

