UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,708 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $43,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after acquiring an additional 81,789 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $399.81. 71,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.47. The firm has a market cap of $377.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $401.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.61.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

