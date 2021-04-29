Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBX. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of UBX stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $286.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.36. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 179,028 shares during the period. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $2,577,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 69,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

