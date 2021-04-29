Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Universal Display worth $37,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLED. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Universal Display by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

OLED traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $233.17. 2,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,702. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 104.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $137.30 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.49.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $141.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. Analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

OLED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.13.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

