Universal Display (OLED) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $141.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. On average, analysts expect Universal Display to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OLED stock opened at $232.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.33 and its 200-day moving average is $225.49. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $137.30 and a twelve month high of $262.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.13.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

