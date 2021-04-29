Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $160.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Universal Health Services traded as high as $150.78 and last traded at $149.07, with a volume of 2977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.81.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,415,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Universal Health Services by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

