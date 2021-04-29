Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Universal Insurance updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.750-3.000 EPS.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $13.88. 405,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,731. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

