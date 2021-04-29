Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on ULH. TheStreet upgraded Universal Logistics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.27. 47,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,591. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.57. Universal Logistics has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $385.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.70 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.72%.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

