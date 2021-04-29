Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Short Interest Up 144.0% in April

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 144.0% from the March 31st total of 512,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $188.58 million, a PE ratio of -52.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $8.31.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $76.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,019 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

