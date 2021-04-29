Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. On average, analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UTI opened at $5.76 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $188.58 million, a P/E ratio of -52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98.

UTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.45.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

