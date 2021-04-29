Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Posts Earnings Results

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

Univest Financial stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.56. 1,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,676. Univest Financial has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $808.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other Univest Financial news, Director Joseph P. Beebe acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph P. Beebe acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $66,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,315. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,010 shares of company stock valued at $177,018. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

