UnMarshal Price Down 12.4% This Week (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $34.55 million and $1.64 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.95 or 0.00009149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00063046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.95 or 0.00278889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $606.71 or 0.01120919 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00026880 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.98 or 0.00731584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,189.10 or 1.00117124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,344 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars.

