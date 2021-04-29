UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.31 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $2.31 billion and approximately $2.60 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for about $2.31 or 0.00004309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $254.71 or 0.00475124 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000697 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

