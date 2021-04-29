UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Down 5.6%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.23 and last traded at $21.23. 29,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,958,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut UP Fintech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.73 and a beta of 2.18.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth $594,000. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth $12,126,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in UP Fintech by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth about $1,280,000. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.