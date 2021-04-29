Upfiring Hits Market Cap of $3.89 Million (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 29th. In the last week, Upfiring has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. One Upfiring coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $21,631.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00076920 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002904 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

UFR is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.