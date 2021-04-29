Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.49% of Upstart worth $47,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $20,922,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $11,206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $10,463,000.

Get Upstart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $113.75 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $165.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.82.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.