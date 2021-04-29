UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,676 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.41% of UroGen Pharma worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.32.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN).

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.