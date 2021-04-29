Urus (URUS) Hits Market Cap of $11.34 Million

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 29th. Urus has a market cap of $11.34 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can currently be bought for approximately $24.13 or 0.00044597 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Urus has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00067800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00020236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00078322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.27 or 0.00813658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00097336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001610 BTC.

About Urus

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

