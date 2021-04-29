US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for National Fuel Gas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $50.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.48. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

