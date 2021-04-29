US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.650-0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $972.29 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of US Ecology stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $43.47. The stock had a trading volume of 94,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,692. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $241.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

