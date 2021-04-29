US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $940-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.24 million.US Ecology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.650-0.880 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get US Ecology alerts:

ECOL traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.47. The company had a trading volume of 94,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,692. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.20. US Ecology has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $45.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.00 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.