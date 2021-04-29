US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.26

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.26 and last traded at $41.26, with a volume of 25125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.36.

USFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -64.06 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,949. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in US Foods by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in US Foods by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 994,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,127,000 after acquiring an additional 208,348 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in US Foods by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in US Foods by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,684,000 after acquiring an additional 229,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

