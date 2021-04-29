US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on USX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Get US Xpress Enterprises alerts:

USX stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. US Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $498.21 million, a P/E ratio of -999.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Equities analysts predict that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 29,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $353,651.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in US Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for US Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.