USDK Price Reaches $1.00 (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, USDK has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.62 million and $186.02 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00066616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00280724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.95 or 0.01110634 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00026284 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.32 or 0.00717438 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,510.79 or 0.99892953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars.

