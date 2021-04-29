USDX [Kava] Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $59.19 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00014478 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 110% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005358 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001883 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Coin Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 70,671,293 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io . USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

