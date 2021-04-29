USDX Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006741 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00017003 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000127 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

