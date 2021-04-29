Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.90

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.90 and last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 3401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $246.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Utz Brands by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP lifted its position in Utz Brands by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

