Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Short Interest Update

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,640,000 shares, a growth of 134.4% from the March 31st total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:UXIN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,201,938. The firm has a market cap of $828.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. Uxin has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UXIN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Uxin by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 89,260 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Uxin by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,417,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 879,766 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Uxin by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,121,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 46,028 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,445,000.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

